First Alert: Hanging on to a few downpours to start the holiday weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak cool front will push through East Texas overnight, which should lead to a slight drop in temperature and humidity levels this Labor Day holiday weekend.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours as a wave of energy rotates from east-to-west just along and behind the frontal boundary.
Outside of a 40% chance of rain on Saturday, the rest of your Labor Day weekend will be mainly rain-free as temperatures will be warming up, again, with highs back in the middle 90′s due to more sunshine that is expected to return.
After a quick warm-up early next week, we are hopeful that our first notable, fall cold front will come calling by the time we get into the middle of next week. This strong cold front will bring increased rain chances followed by a more notable drop in temperatures and pleasant weather for the latter half of next week.
By notable drop, we are talking morning lows in the 50′s and 60′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 80′s under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and a cool, northerly breeze.
Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, with most of this coming from the wet weather we get on Saturday as well as what we receive with the mid-week cold front about five days from now.
