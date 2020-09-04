First Alert: Lingering thunderstorms could impact a few high school football games this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - If you are planning on heading out to any area high school football games tonight, I would take the umbrellas and rain gear, just to be safe. We are looking at a 30% chance of rain at 7 p.m., with rain chances diminishing by the hour. Most games will not be impacted by the weather, but a few locales could take on some rain as the games get underway.
Outside of any lingering showers or thunderstorms, it will be warm and humid with kickoff temperatures in the lower 80′s, falling into the upper 70′s by the time the games wind down around 10 p.m.
A weak cool front will push through East Texas tonight, which should lead to a slight drop in temperature and humidity levels this Labor Day holiday weekend.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours as a wave of energy rotates from east-to-west just along and behind the frontal boundary.
Outside of a 40% chance of rain on Saturday, the rest of your Labor Day weekend will be mainly rain-free as temperatures will be warming up, again, with highs back in the middle 90′s due to more sunshine that is expected to return.
After a quick warm-up early next week, we are hopeful that our first notable, fall cold front will come calling by the time we get into the middle of next week. This strong cold front will bring increased rain chances followed by a more notable drop in temperatures and pleasant weather for the latter half of next week.
By notable drop, we are talking morning lows in the 50′s and 60′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 80′s under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and a cool, northerly breeze. That would feel glorious and make it feel so much more comfortable to be outdoors as fall nears.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.