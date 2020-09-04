Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas and happy Friday! We are starting our day off yet again with showers and thunderstorms across portions of our area. Just like yesterday, our severe threat is very low but some storms today could produce some stronger wind gusts and very heavy rainfall at times so please be careful on those roadways. Rain will be most likely throughout the late morning and into the bulk of the afternoon hours, with diminishing chances to catch a shower the later we head into the day so major impacts to our high school football games looks to remain fairly low. A weak cold front will begin to move into East Texas later this afternoon, likely clearing East Texas by early tomorrow morning. This front will keep East Texas in the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon even with a fair mix of sun peaking out through the cloud cover. A few spotty showers and thundershowers will be possible tomorrow, but a good chunk of East Texas will finally get a break from seeing the rain. Mostly dry conditions for our Sunday and Monday(Labor Day) as highs climb back into the lower 90s. Rain chances increase later into Tuesday and throughout most of Wednesday as a strong cold front sets up to move through East Texas during the middle part of next week. Skies clear later on Thursday and temperatures take a nose dive, starting out near 60 degrees and only warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s!