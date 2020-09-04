Jacks football program adds home game, neutral site game to 2020 schedule

The SFA Football team added to its fall non-conference slate on Friday, agreeing to host Angelo State inside Homer Bryce Stadium on October 10 as well as playing Abilene Christian inside Globe Life Park on October 24th. The matchups will be SFA’s sixth and seventh game of the fall, with the Angelo State game representing a second consecutive home game, following an October 3rd tilt against West Texas A&M. Globe Life Park is the former home ballpark of the Texas Rangers.