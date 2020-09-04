Laura evacuee staying in Lufkin reflects 1 week after storm

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It is been a week since Hurricane Laura came through the Deep East Texas area. As KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner reports--- one woman is still staying in Lufkin, after evacuating her home.
Terri Scarborough is an evacuee from the city of Orange, and she has extended her stay at the JW Elliot house.
“Our town is still pretty ravished. A lot of the businesses do not have power and there’s no place to get gas, or ice, or water or things like that. We have made several trips back home every day just about we’ve gone back and forth bringing supplies to people that needed it,” said Scarborough.
She says today is the first day they have not had to drive over two hours to help.
“It has been a day to relax before we have to go back home and deal with it again. We had to go back and have a tree cut out of our yard. It missed the house thank goodness, but the transformer lines and the poles in our yard had to be cut down,” Scarborough said.
“We were right in the storm surge path. We were expecting to go back & not find our homes there. It was overwhelming. It was very overwhelming, because I have a daughter in Lake Charles and their home was not as blessed,” said Scarborough.
Scarborough says the next few weeks will not be easy, but she is hopeful.
“We are going to have to try and restock everything because we emptied our freezers and refrigerators completely before we left. I know that the grocery stores are only limited hours, so we have to be prepared to still travel to get groceries and things that we need,” said Scarborough. “The stores are still running on generators, and not all of them are open. We saw a lot of boarded-up stores still and I still expect to see that for a while.”
Scarborough says electricity at her home has been restored as of this morning and she plans to return back to Orange tomorrow for good.
