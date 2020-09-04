Lufkin to Receive $400K CARES Act Grant to aid local business

AUSTIN – Deep East Texas Council of Governments will receive a federal grant totaling $400,000 to advance a proposed 12-county rural broadband network and work with businesses to identify opportunities and resources for recovery and growth to aid businesses and communities, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced. This grant will be used to support local redevelopment and revitalization in the region and to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The funding comes through the Economic Development Administration as a part of the CARES Act which Sen. Cornyn supported in March.