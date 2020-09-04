Nacogdoches ISD distributes laptops, smart devices ahead of new school year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The last day of laptop and Chromebook distribution happened Friday at Nacogdoches Independent School District.
The next step for students is to get familiar with them by Tuesday, the first day of school.
The mobile devices are for those students who chose virtual learning or phased-in virtual learning over a six-week period. Others choosing face-to-face instruction will get their devices at school.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with parents, students, and campus leaders about their thoughts as the first day of class gets closer.
