Nacogdoches ISD providing free meals to virtual learners

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Nacogdoches ISD:
Nacogdoches ISD Student Nutrition would like to announce NISD students will be able to receive free meals. Students receiving in-person instruction will receive meals as part of their school day.
Virtual Students will need to fill out the Google survey so that we can prepare meals for them. Meals may be picked up at the students’ home school from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on scheduled school days based on the district calendar.
If you have multiple students at different campuses, please let us know which campus that you need us to have the meal ready. Texas Department of Agriculture does require parents to present proof of enrollment (student schedule or student ID card) if the student is not present in the car at time of meal pickup.
