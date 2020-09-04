NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There is a new exhibit at the Nacogdoches Railroad Depot Museum.
It highlights how the railroad changed the community in the early 1900s. It also shows many of the items railroad employees would have used as part of their job.
One of the main items on display are two silver coffee pots, which were used as silver service on some of the trains.
Historic sites manager, Jessica Sowell says it’s refreshing to see people reminisce on the golden age of railroad travel.
“The building has been beautifully restored. We also have the great history of the people that made this building work, because it was not just the train pulled up and you got on it. There was a lot of things that went into that,” said Sowell. “It is great to see these people really coming and connecting, getting excited and then bringing back friends and family.”
The exhibit first opened in August. It was originally supposed to come in April, but due to Covid-19 precautions it was held off and built in June. It reopens after Labor Day.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.