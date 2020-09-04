Washington cuts Adrian Peterson

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Washington football team has released Palestine native Adrian Peterson.
Peterson spent the last two years with the team where he rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns.
At 35, Peterson has put together a solid Hall of Fame resume. He’s No.5 on the all-time rushing list with 14,216 yards and needs just 1,053 to surpass No. 4 Barry Sanders. Peterson is fourth all time in touchdowns.
Peterson was in the running to be the starter in Washington. Now the team will rely on their backs- Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic.
According to Pro Football Talk, Peterson is still interested in playing. The move will save the franchise $2.4 million.