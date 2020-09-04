WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches ISD wraps up laptop distribution for virtual learning

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Friday was the last day of laptop distribution in the Nacogdoches ISD. The next step for students is to get familiar with them by Tuesday, which is the first day of school.
The mobile devices are for those students who chose virtual learning or phased-in virtual learning over a six week period. Others choosing face-to-face instruction will get their devices at school.
Donna McCollum talked with parents, students, and campus leaders about their thoughts as the first day of class gets closer and closer.
