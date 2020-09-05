Game wardens: 20 people illegally harvested dozens of doves in 3 East Texas counties

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens in Nacogdoches, Angelina, and Houston counties had a busy day Saturday.
According to the Texas Game Wardens Facebook page, game wardens made cases on several groups of dove hunters who were hunting over bait and rallying birds.
“A total of 20 separate violators who illegally harvested over 100 birds were all filed on, and the resources were seized and donated to the less fortunate,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post stated that baiting migratory species is both a state and a federal violation. The post recommended people to visit a TPWD web page to learn more about the difference between normal agricultural operations versus baiting.
