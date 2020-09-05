Mother of missing Jacksonville man says she doesn’t know 4 suspects in disappearance

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, the Jacksonville Police Department announced that four people have been arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of 18-year-old Tyress Gipson of Jacksonville.
On Saturday, KLTV’s Dante Nuñez spoke with the family, and they explained how they’re feeling following the arrests.
“As far as to my acknowledgment, I didn’t even know of this little girl until this incident took place. said Lavance Wooten Tyress’ mother. “I don’t even know anything about these other young men, well adults and young men, who are supposedly involved in this situation. Secondly, I felt, just a little, just a little, a smidgen, that’s what I’m going to call it, of relief to know that some of the people who are involved in this situation were apprehended.”
Bond for all four was set at $750,000, and they were each charged with aggravated kidnapping. Jacksonville police said Gipson is still missing and their investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2549.
