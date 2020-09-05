Veterans, volunteers help with Hurricane Laura cleanup process

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - On Saturday, many veteran organizations and volunteers went out to the Hemphill area in Sabine County to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
With little resources to get by in a rural subdivision, East Texas News Weekend’s T’Ebonie Tanner reported how the cleanup process was continuing on Saturday.
In the Pendleton Harbor subdivision, numerous trees were blown over last week during the hurricane, and there still is a lot of work to be done.
“I volunteer with the veteran service organization called Combined Arms out of Houston. We’re out here cutting down trees, cleaning up, moving stuff, and helping out anywhere possible,” said Kris Mancha, who is a 7-year Army veteran.
Mancha said it is all about giving back.
“My family and a family close to me were impacted heavily during Hurricane Harvey,” Mancha said. “So, we are fortunate that Hurricane Laura missed us significantly. We are just counting our blessings that we weren’t impacted. We want to double down on that and help out people who were.”
Many volunteers helped by giving out water, soap, wipes, snacks, and MRE’s. James Clemons and his wife Nelda live in the Pendleton Harbor subdivision. James is a veteran as well.
“We had a tree across the road right there, and he got all of that off the road, so people could pass,” said Nelda Clemons.
“I removed it mainly for emergency vehicles if they need to get in and out of our neighborhood. I am able, so I did it and made it work,” James Clemons said.
The Clemons said their home had minimal structural damage.
“We have power here and our water. So, it’s just focusing on the cleanup process and moving forward,” Clemons said.
“Being in the area and knowing that there’s definitely help needed, it doesn’t take much. It doesn’t take a lot of work to make an impact with families and people here,” Mancha said. “You can be here half a day or a whole day and really get a lot of work done.”
As of this morning, the Deep East Texas Cooperative reported under 50 power outages in Sabine County. If you or anyone you know is still without power, call the Deep East Texas Cooperative at 1-800-392-5986.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.