Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight we will cool to the low 70s and skies will be clear. For Labor Day tomorrow we are expecting to see partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to low 90s which is right on average. Rain chances are low but not zero. Tuesday is when things start to change as showers to move in and temperatures cool off. A significant cold front will pass through our area on Wednesday bringing with it showers, isolated thundershowers, and a big cool off. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 70s and that is where we will stay all day long. Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning we will drop to the low 50s. Thursday is looking to be our coolest day with highs in the low 70s and off and on showers possible. By Friday skies will start to clear out. For the weekend be prepared for mostly sunny skies and low 80s.