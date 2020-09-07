Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death after woman’s body found in home

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a suspicious death that occurred a home on County Road 3754 on Sept. 4.
According to a press release on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website, SCSO deputies were called out to a home on CR 3754.
When the deputies got to the scene, they spoke to an 88-year-old man who had been assaulted. The man told the SCSO deputies that the suspect was still inside the residence.
After the deputies went inside the home, they found a woman’s body in a back room.
The woman’s body was sent to Tyler for an autopsy.
Anyone with any information related to the incident is urged to call Chief Deputy Kevin Windham at (936) 598-5601.
