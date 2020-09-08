Angelina County commissioners: No increase after tax rate approval, same as last year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday, Angelina County commissioners met to discuss next year’s budget—which they proposed to set the budget on September 22nd.
Officials say the tax rate is the same as last year and will not be increasing, although the revenue has increased.
Judge Don Lymbery says Angelina County has the third-lowest tax rate of all 12 counties in the area.
“The state proposed language that we have to use when we set the tax rate says that it’s an increase. It is an increase over the no new revenue rate, which is the same amount of money that was earned last year,” said Lymbery. “The county has grown and so have our needs have grown. Because of that we are producing more revenue, but we’re not doing it on the backs of taxpayers. The tax rate is exactly the same.”
Due to the tight budget, Lymbery says commissioners had to cut quite a bit of out for a lot of the non-profit organizations that they funded in the past, which include the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council and the Alliance for Children at the Expo center.
