Elementary school in Nacogdoches holds last first day of school at current location

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday was Emeline Carpenter Elementary School’s last first day of school at its present location.
The new Carpenter Elementary should be open by the 2021-22 school year. Due to the rotation of students, some students didn’t get to participate.
However, the moment would be much more bittersweet for teachers who not only teach at Emeline Carpenter but also attended as kids.
“It didn’t dawn on me that this is might be the last first; like, wow," said Kiesha Tutt, social worker. “That’s exciting though."
“It’s a bittersweet moment cause I grew up here in Nacogdoches and I attended this school from first to fourth grade," said Tammie Colston, teacher. "And it just all came full circle when I was able to come here and teach and it’s been an exciting adventure and it’s pretty bittersweet.”
Both educators said they were looking forward to the opening of Carpenter Elementary at its new site on SE Stallings Drive across from McMichael Middle School.
