Ezekiel Elliott expects to see some Cowboys kneel in Sunday opener

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The big off the field news this year for the Cowboys has been how will the team handle the social justice movement.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott talked to the crew over at Pro Football Talk and their PFTPM Podcast about the possibility of players taking part i the peaceful silent protest.
“I think we’re going to have guys kneeling, we’re going to have guys standing, and the biggest thing is that we’re all supporting each other,” Elliott said. “We’re all supporting each other and that’s what’s going to bring us all together.”
In his opening remarks at training Camp, Jerry Jones stated he would be understanding of players and asked the fans to do the same. Sunday night will be an interesting site to see as well as the reaction from Jones.
