First Alert: Remaining warm and muggy with a few passing downpours

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Overnight will feature mostly cloudy skies to go along with warm and humid conditions as lows drop into the middle 70′s.
Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with a 30% chance of scattered downpours. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs right back in the lower 90′s.
Unfortunately, the cold front that was slated to push through East Texas tomorrow will not happen. This frontal boundary will end up stalling across north central Texas, bringing some unseasonably chilly air to areas as far east as the Interstate 45 corridor.
We will be a state divided when it comes to our temperatures the next few days. Since we will be south and east of the front, it will remain warm and humid with just a slight chance of daily rain showers.
We will continue to see warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year heading through the rest of this week and this weekend. That means lows will be in the lower-to-middle 70′s with daytime highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90′s.
We are hoping that a second cold front may pass through our area on Sunday or early next week. If this can happen, then we will see some slightly better rain chances to go along with a slight drop in our temperatures as well.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.