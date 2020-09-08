Lufkin couple participates in COVID-19 vaccine study

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 has spread across the world and disrupted the lives of everyone. One of many vaccine studies is currently being done by Pfizer.
There is a vaccine study going on by Pfizer in which they are enrolling up to 30,000 healthy adults.
There are currently no approved vaccines that can prevent COVID-19, however Pfizer’s clinical trial is studying the safety, tolerability, immunity, and effectiveness of the vaccine. Jesse and Kristie Moody found out about the opportunity when watching the news.
“We both wanted to get the vaccine, we both trusted the system and the people who are developing the vaccine, and realized they’re not out to hurt us or anything like that. They’re out to actually solve the problem. My wife really had a desire to spend more time with her grandmother.”
It’s a double-blind study that compares an investigational vaccine against a placebo to see if the injected vaccine can prevent COVID-19, according to Pfizer’s website. Jesse and Kristie have worked in the medical field for more than a decade.
“We know when we’ve, the side effects. We experienced some side effects, she almost immediately had a fever in the injection site. You know, it was quite warm and her arm got sore very soon.”
The study doctor assesses if you are at risk of COVID-19 before you can participate. They also consider the type of work you do, your lifestyle, and any medical conditions you may have.
“To us, the benefits far outweigh the risks. You know, my wife gets to spend time with her grandma. We don’t have to worry about it as much at work, we both work in the healthcare field. And so hopefully, I, through my experiences, my men here at the department will feel better in their dealing with people, whether they need to take the vaccine or not as well.”
Moody said they will be receiving the second round of the vaccine tomorrow.
According to Pfizer’s website, adults 18-85 years old who are not pregnant, in good general health, and have not been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 can participate in the study.
