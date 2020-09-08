Magazine names Texas top state for infrastructure, investment

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -Gov. Abbott Tuesday released a statement after Site Selection Magazine named Texas the top state on its Global Groundwork Index. Site Selection Magazine publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers.
The index ranks states based on investment trends in infrastructure projects and corporate end-user facility projects, such as roads, bridges, airports, tunnels, pipelines, utilities, railroads and other major infrastructure projects.
“Thanks to our premier workforce, Texas has been ranked #1 on Site Selection’s Global Groundwork Index,” said Governor Abbott. “Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and thriving business climate has kept Texas the top state for economic prosperity. As our economy rebounds from the COVID downturn, we will continue strengthening our infrastructure, creating more jobs, and fostering a more prosperous economic environment for all Texans.”
