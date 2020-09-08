Red Zone Top 10 sees some shuffling in Week 3

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
The 2020 season makes this list hard with 6A and 5A teams not starting until the end of September. Because of this, the bigger schools on the list are further down in the rankings.
1. Carthage (1-0, 0-0) Last Week: 1 – The Bulldogs were idle Friday night and due to ongoing cleanup and recovery in the Golden Triangle they are idle against this week with LCM canceling on them. The Bulldogs are not set to play until Sept. 18 at Hardin Jefferson.
2. Gilmer – (2-0,0-0) Last Week: 2 – Gilmer has been tested the first two weeks of the season and pulled off a win with an interception in the closing seconds to win 22-20 over District of Doom member Henderson.
3. Pewitt (1-0, 0-0) Last Week: 5 – After missing the first week due to COVID-19, the Brahmas opened up by putting up 40 points on Atlanta. Coach Richard Strickland will be tested in the next two weeks. First up is undefeated Mount Vernon followed by state power Celina.
4. San Augustine – (0-0, 0-0) Last Week: 4 – The Wolves stillhave yet to play a game. Their contest in Waskom was canceled before it could begin due to lightning. This week they will play up to 3A DI opponent Elkhart.
5. Daingerfield – (1-1, 0-0) Last Week: 3 – After a week 1 win against Atlanta the Tigers hit a bump in the road against Tatum. This week they will have undefeated Sabine on their plate.
6. Malakoff - Last Week: NR – The Tigers bounced back week 2 with a 20 point victory over 4A Van after an overtime loss to Grandview in Week 1.
7. Longview (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – The Lobos are the first of our big schools to make the list. They come in at No.3 in the 5A state rankings. The Lobos will have a new look with Haynes King gone but Kaden Meredith should bring the Lobos back to a strong running game.
8. Lufkin (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – The Panthers saw an early exit from the playoffs in 201 and do not want to repeat. The Panthers are the two-year 8-5A Champions. Running back Caleb Berry could help make it a third before he heads off to join the Washington Huskies.
9. Marshall (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – Marshall started the 2019 season slowly, but then steamrolled through the school’s district. The Mavs look to continue that district dominance.
10. Tyler HS (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 24 – It’s a new school name but the same CUJO mentality for coach Ricklan Holmes and his Lions. They will be tested by bigger schools early and hope it pays off when they get to a tough district with Longview and Highland Park.
