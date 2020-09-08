Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as temperature warm to the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances today will be best for our southern counties but a shower near the I-20 corridor cannot be ruled out. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow and Thursday, be prepared for off and on showers, gusty winds, and upper 80s. Friday, the cooler temperatures will stick around but the rain will move out. Similar conditions will carry over into Saturday. Sunday afternoon spotty showers will return. A bit of a cool off is expected by Monday afternoon with temperatures only warming to the mid 80s.