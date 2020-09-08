WEBXTRA: Lufkin pros give back to Lufkin ISD athletic department

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Every Lufkin ISD student-athlete in middle and high school are being provided Lufkin Panther neck gaiters to wear while working out and in competition.
Those gaiters that the district hopes will help with preventing the spread of COVID-19 are being provided through a donation from former Lufkin Panther athletes that made it all the way to the NFL.
Lions deep snapper Don Mulbach, Texas wide receiver Keke Coutee, Saints center Erik McCoy and free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant all chipped in to pay for the coverings.
“We got with them in the summer when we knew we were going to have to wear the masks” Athletic Director Todd Quick said. “I put the idea to them and said, ‘Look we have 7th-12th grade athletes that are going to step forward and be the leaders of this group. We are going to wear the mask and pull everyone with us.’ We had the idea that we could all come together so the ones in athletics could all have the same masks.”
In football, the gaiters will be worn around the neck of the players at all times unless they have their helmet off, which at that point the mask would need to come up and cover their face.
“Those four guys were for it,” Quick said. “They do a lot for our kids, even when it doesn’t hit twitter. They didn’t do that for this and they wouldn’t want it out but it is out there. We are very proud of those guys. They will always bleed purple and will always be part of the pack.”
