Woodville ISD superintendent says state has stricter tracking guidelines

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Woodville ISD Superintendent Lisa Meyembourg said she has noticed she will have to start tracking quarantines and self-isolations after turning her COVID-19 report over to the state Tuesday.
Meyembourg said turning in positive case numbers to the state was easy, because the district has been documenting them all along. But the state also wants the quarantine numbers. Meyembourg said she has been able to determine those numbers but she will start documenting the cases for the state report.
Meyembourg said 13 staff and eight students tested positive for COVID-19 but most happened before the first day of school and most have returned to school.
Meyembourg said 25 percent initially signed up for virtual learning but that number has since shrunk to 14 percent.
