Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online
Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online (Source: WBTV)
By Associated Press | September 9, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 10:42 AM

HOUSTON (AP) - The millions of American youngsters returning to online classes Tuesday are facing technical glitches and other headaches that have plagued remote learning since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The problems are testing the patience of students and teachers alike and forcing parents to juggle full-time jobs with side gigs as a teacher’s aide and technical support person. Summer breaks gave districts time to iron out kinks that cropped up when the coronavirus forced them to cobble together a remote learning plan.

But the new school year already has brought back some of the same problems.

One major online technology provider reported that a surge in usage caused some sites to temporarily stop working.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.