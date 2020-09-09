First Alert: Missing out on the cool air as it remains warm and muggy

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Overnight will feature mostly cloudy skies to go along with warm and humid conditions and a 20% chance of rain as lows drop into the middle 70′s.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with a 40% chance of scattered downpours. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs right back in the lower 90′s.
We will continue to see warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year heading through the rest of this week and this weekend as rain chances fall off to just 20% on Friday and Saturday. That means lows will be in the lower 70′s with daytime highs topping out in the lower 90′s.
We are hoping that a backdoor cold front may pass through our area on Sunday or early next week. If this can happen, then we will see some slightly better rain chances to go along with a slight drop in our temperatures as daytime highs come down into the upper 80′s next week.
