Specialist describes how citizens can recognize and help victims of human trafficking

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On September 1st, a law went into effect requiring many health care professionals to receive training in identifying human trafficking victims.
As KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner reports—there are many ways to help recognize a victim of human trafficking as a citizen.
Human trafficking is not just an international problem. It is occurring everywhere and ways to identify victims may not be easy.
“For example, if they talk about meeting a quota. Of like for example 500, 1000 dollars a night to be forced to perform sex acts on people by somebody else,” said Maria Sanchez, a human trafficking specialist at the Family Crisis Center of East Texas.
Sanchez says some indicators may be the lack of eye-contact, physical abuse such as bruises, cuts, and burns—as well as fearfulness around law enforcement.
“There are other signs of possible sex trafficking, such as chronic UTI’s and STI’s that the victim may be experiencing.”
As of September 2020, the National Human Trafficking hotline made contact with over 2700 victims in the state of Texas. Out of that number, only 1080 known cases have been reported from the year of 2019.
“What I do recommend is to not approach the victim, because you never know if the trafficker is around the corner. These traffickers tend to be dangerous,” said Sanchez. “File a report either with local law enforcement or the national human trafficking hotline center. It will be filed and reported there immediately. If the first report is not enough, know that if someone makes a report on the same person and the same scenario, then they will launch an investigation.”
If you or someone you know is a possible victim of human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888. Also, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas hotline at 800-828-7233.
