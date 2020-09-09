Rusk WR Joseph McGowan brings home Week 2 Red Zone Player Spotlight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Joseph McGowan score the first two touchdown’s in Rusk’s 27-15 win over Crockett this past week.
His scores gave Rusk all the momentum they needed in the game and also brought home the wide receiver the Red Zone Player Spotlight, presented by American State Bank.
“I knew we had to come in and fight hard,” McGowan said. “There was a lot of people that had us down. We had to come out scoring."
After the Rusk defense held with time winding down in the first quarter, Crockett punted the ball and
The win brought Rusk to 2-0 on the season. The team will look to go to 3-0 when they play Palestine Friday night. If they can win that would match their 2019 win total.
“Joseph is one of those guys that really leads the team,” Head Coach Thomas Sitton said. “We have a chip on our shoulders right now. We are just trying to find a way every single day to get better. We try everyday to form a tighter bond and become a better family. Right now we have great leadership and the kids love each other. We love the kids and they love us. We have some really great things going.”
