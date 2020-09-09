Schedule change: State powers Newton, Jasper clash Friday

JASPER, Texas (KLTV) - With just a few days notice the Jasper Bulldogs and Newton Eagles will face off after schedule changes Due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura.
Jasper, No.6 out of 4A DII, will host Newton, No.4 out of 3A DI, on Friday at 7:30 PM. Jasper was supposed to play West Orange Stark but the Mustangs held their first voluntary practices this week following Hurricane Laura which caused significant damage to their community. Newton was set to play Kirbyville, but the district announced on Tuesday night that they were canceling their game due to COVID-19 exposure concerns inside the program.
The two schools are just 19 miles apart but according to Lone Star Football Network, they have only met up 24 times. The last meeting was a 2007 showdown that saw the Eagles win 35-6. Newton has won the last four match ups dating back to 2000. Jasper holds the overall series lead 17-7.
