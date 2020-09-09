Schedule change: State powers Newton, Jasper clash Friday

Jasper, No.6 out of 4A DII, will host Newton, No.4 out of 3A DI, on Friday at 7:30 PM. Jasper was supposed to play West Orange Stark but the Mustangs held their first voluntary practices this week following Hurricane Laura which caused significant damage to their community. Newton was set to play Kirbyville, but the district announced on Tuesday night that they were canceling their game due to COVID-19 exposure concerns inside the program.