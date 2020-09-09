Shelbyville cancels Friday game against Waskom

Shelbyville, Texas (KLTV) - The Shelbyville ISD has canceled their Friday contest against Waskom.
Superintendent Ray West said they had one student-athlete confirmed to have COVID-19 and through contract tracing determined several more came in contact with him.
West said the positive case and the others in close contact have been sent home for 14 days. As of now the homecoming game on Sept. 18 against Groveton is still scheduled but that could change.
“We hate to cancel on anyone but this is what we need to do to make sure we keep our kids safe as well as Wskom,” West said.
