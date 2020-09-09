Chamber moving Forest Festival to downtown Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Organizers with the 2020 Texas State Forest Festival said the event will go on, but not as originally planned, nor will it be in its typical location due to COVID-19.
The festival has been rebranded as the Fall Forest Festival on First Street. The event will now be held for one day only, on Saturday, Nov. 21, and will be held in downtown Lufkin instead of its typical location at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Tara Watson-Watkins, president and CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, about the changes and how they’re best salvaging the festival experience amid a global pandemic.
