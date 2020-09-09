Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We have already seen some light scattered showers across East Texas early this morning, and more scattered rain chances will be possible throughout the day, so be sure to keep the umbrella handy just in case. Highs today will range from the middle-upper 80s to lower 90s, with our cooler spots seeing more rain during the afternoon. Showers and isolated thunderstorms become more likely tomorrow as a slow moving cold front starts to move into East Texas before washing out over our central counties overnight into Friday. This front will not bring a big cooldown to our doorstep, but at least we’ll get some northerly winds out of it, which will bring down some of the humidity we are currently dealing with. Scattered rain chances persist throughout the remainder of the 7 Day Forecast, with slightly better chances to see showers and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday as a second cold front moves through the area. This second front is not very strong either, but does look to drop our afternoon highs back down into the middle 80s for the first half of next week.