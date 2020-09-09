Wednesday’s Weather: A few more showers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out this morning with mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers. There could also be some patchy fog in parts of East Texas this morning. Expect temperatures to start in the 70s and rise into the 80s and 90s this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will be dependant on who sees the rain as a few more scattered showers and thundershowers are expected today. Areas that see the rain will reach the mid to upper 80s today, but places that miss out on the rain will rise into the lower 90s. Chances for rain stick around through the end of the week as a cold front tries to move into East Texas. The front will most likely wash out right on top of us, so no big cool down is expected, but with north winds through the weekend, humidity levels should drop for much of the area. Slight chances for rain continue into early next week.