Wichita Falls Business Featured on PBS “Texas Bucket List”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls business, Elvis Always, is being featured on PBS Emmy Award winning series “Texas Bucket List” on Sept. 6.
Elvis Always is a collectibles store and gift shop, and like most businesses, experienced some financial hardship because of COVID-19.
Owner Margret Waller and her husband opened the shop in 2016 and after his passing she has continued to run it on her own.
So you can imagine how surprised Waller was when Shane McAauliffe, host and creator of “Texas Bucket List,” walked in to interview her.
“Texas Bucket List” is a television show that spotlights unique people and business all across the state of Texas.
Waller says she hopes that by being on the show will bring in more visitors from Wichita Falls and other cities beyond.
She hopes she can continue to stay open and share the history of Elvis Presley with others, especially children.
“If they come in the shop and they’re young, I get they get really excited about it when they come in with their parents you know,” says Waller.
