Construction phase underway for new walking trail at Jones Park in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is in the construction phase of creating a walking trail at one of the city’s premier parks.
A walking trail at Jones Park is one of the first projects of the City of Lufkin’s Capital Improvement Plan. Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold says this project is estimated to be about $240,000.
“With us being able to do what we can do in the terms of engineering, in the terms of our street department, that’s going to be a walking trail that way more than worth $240,000,” said Arnold.
City Councilman Robert Shankle is over Ward 2 in Lufkin. He says the new walking trail will be beneficial to the community.
'We have the swimming pool, the big basketball court and other things here. But everyone is talking about staying healthy, so we needed a walking trail. We do have the zoo walking trail, but you have to cross the loop to get to it. So, this is something for people in the neighborhood to able to enjoy," said Shankle. “It is going to be really nice. We will have the walking trail going around the edge of the lake, going across the back part of the lake down toward Dunbar Elementary, and then we’ll connect back to the existing sidewalk.”
“Just the value alone and what it is worth to the community and the city is enough. I mean, it’s like having another feather in our cap over there at Jones Park. It’s definitely worth every penny,” Arnold explained.
Shankle says he hopes the city will plan a “walk-a-thon” event in the near future. He says it has been a long time coming for this project and they want to make sure those needs are met.
“We can’t do it all at one time, but we try to get the important things that the community would like to see,” said Shankle.
Officials say the walking trail at Jones Park should be complete within the next few weeks if the weather permits.
