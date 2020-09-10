Construction phase underway for new walking trail at Jones Park in Lufkin

'We have the swimming pool, the big basketball court and other things here. But everyone is talking about staying healthy, so we needed a walking trail. We do have the zoo walking trail, but you have to cross the loop to get to it. So, this is something for people in the neighborhood to able to enjoy," said Shankle. “It is going to be really nice. We will have the walking trail going around the edge of the lake, going across the back part of the lake down toward Dunbar Elementary, and then we’ll connect back to the existing sidewalk.”