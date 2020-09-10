First Alert: Rain chances going down as we end the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cold front we have been talking about all week is draped over East Texas, but unfortunately, it will stall out and wash out, leaving us warm and missing out on the chilly air that many of our friends across the state have been able to enjoy the past few days.
We will continue to see warm readings in the Piney Woods as we head into Friday and this weekend as rain chances fall off to just 20% on Friday and Saturday. That means lows will be in the lower 70′s with daytime highs topping out in the lower 90′s under partly cloudy skies.
A weak cold front will move through late Sunday, bringing us a 30% chance of scattered downpours. This front, however, does not have much of a temperature difference behind it, which is why I am not overly excited about its overall impacts for us.
We will need to monitor two tropical waves that have been tagged for possible development in the Gulf of Mexico next week. While those odds of development are not great at this time, we are at the peak of hurricane season and we do need to monitor these two disturbances closely.
Even if these waves do not develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, the main takeaway would be we could see some better rain chances each day next week as tropical moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico.
