Gov. Abbott appoints 3 to nursing facility administrators advisory committee

Melinda Mitchell Jones of Lubbock is a Distinguished Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Nursing. She is a member of the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court, the Texas State Bar, Lubbock Bar Association, Texas Chapter of the American Association for Nurse Attorneys, the National League of Nursing, and Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society. In addition, she is chairman of the Board for Girl Scouts Texas Oklahoma Plains Council and a member of the Board for Legal Aid Society of Lubbock. Jones received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Baylor University, a Master of Science in Nursing with a focus on administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.