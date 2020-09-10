2 more arrested in connection with escaped Tyler County inmate

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office:
On Thursday, September 10th ‚2020, at approximately 6:30am, Brittany Key, age 18 and Brendon Gore, age 18 turned themselves into the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to obtain information and evidence that linked Key and Gore to trustee inmate Robert Key, who walked away from the Tyler County Justice Center on August 30th.
On September 10, Investigators charged Key and Gore with Hindering Apprehension, 3rd Degree Felony. They are currently in jail with a bond set at $8000.00 each. Investigators expect several more arrest warrants, in the coming days, for individuals, associated with Robert Key, who is charged with Escape.
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and US Marshall’s continue to search for Key. Robert Key is described as a white/male, approximately 5″11- 170, sandy-blonde hair/blue eyes. Key has been incarcerated at the Tyler County Justice Center since October 2019, charged with Manufacture/Deliver of a Controlled Substance.
If you have information regarding Robert Key, please contact the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 409.283.2172 or Crime Stoppers at 936.639.TIPS, you remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.
