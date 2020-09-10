Nacogdoches ISD make significant purchase of quality PPE for employees

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD distributed higher-quality personal protective equipment (PPE) to teachers this week.
It includes over 1,000 face-shields designed to protect not only the face itself, but also provide a shield lower than the chin to prevent droplets from falling out the bottom.
The design is very helpful to teachers of young children where a lot of time spent over students' shoulders desk-side. In addition, special needs instructors find them useful for students who benefit from seeing mouth movement.
While shields were sent to the district by the TEA, they weren’t the quality the district was expecting. Deputy superintendent Michael Martin says both designs will be utilized, but most teachers are preferring the full face shield.
Martin demonstrates the shield to Donna McCollum
