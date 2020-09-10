OPEN CAMPUS: Van ISD Supt. Don Dunn says 23 percent of students are virtual this year

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The reopening of schools this year is a big challenge for students, parents, teachers and administrators. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there is understandable concern on all sides.
Today we continue our project called Open Campus. It is our effort to take you inside East Texas school campuses to learn what all parties are saying and feeling during this time of unprecedented adjustment.
“Every teacher in Texas is a first year teacher this year...” says Van ISD Superintendent Don Dunn. “The teaching paradigm has changed.”
Dunn says that 23 percent of the district’s students are virtual learners, which is unprecedented in the district.
“Being able to juggle that is a huge change from what our teachers are used to doing. We decided to put all our professional development that is usually scattered throughout the year and put it at the beginning of the year. We wanted to give our teachers enough professional development that they were comfortable, as much as possible, for this unusual school year.
Dunn says that he feels confident about his district’s teachers ability to meet the needs of the students after the preparation that was done.
