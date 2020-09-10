Pine Tree ISD superintendent talks social distancing and safety as football draws near

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Pine Tree ISD superintendent Steve Clugston said as football approaches, social distancing and safety continues to remain a priority.
“Our students and staff are pretty well trained up. As we get into extracurriculars, you know, you’re kind of taking that same training and training -- your parents and grandparents and things of that nature. So that’s a little bit of a learning curve for them. I do appreciate everybody having a little grace and and cooperation working with us. And they’ve done a good job," Clugston said. “We had our first junior high football game this week. Probably the biggest thing is -- it it just felt a little more normal. Granted, we’re sitting there with our mask on and everything else. But when the kid intercepts a football and runs it down for a touchdown and everybody cheers, it just feels like it’s supposed to feel this time of year. To me that that meant a whole lot.”
Clugston said the district is not utilizing volunteers on campus for the time being and some people are working harder and more as a result.
“You know, it’s one of those things we hope to be able to do that we’re going to kind of see how the school year goes and see if we can’t maybe get some volunteers in at a later time as everything kind of gets perfected. In the meantime, we’ve got a lot of people doing a little bit of double duty and also with having some, say roughly 20, of our kids going online, sometimes some people have a little extra time in their day because there’s not quite as many kids face-to-face on campus. So they’ve been filling a lot of those roles too," he said.
