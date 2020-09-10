WEBXTRA: Man charged with 2017 Angelina County murder

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities in Angelina County say a suspect has been charged in connection with the 2017 stabbing death of a man in the Rivercrest Community.
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches says investigators received information from out of state into the death of Franklin Donald Cox.
“We got a call from the state of Missouri that there was an inmate there possibly we need to really come and talk to about the Donald Cox murder. We took two detectives that traveled with us to Missouri, who were able to talk to the inmates and obtained a confession. We were really happy about that to be able to finally solve this case. I know the family was very happy as well.”
Authorities say 28-year-old Dustin Lee Combs confessed to the murder of Cox. He was in custody in Laclede County, Missouri. Coming up at tonight.. we’ll hear the charges he faces and why Combs was in jail already.
