African American Alzheimer’s Alliance helps people understand how to deal with the disease

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - African Americans are twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s than people of other races.
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner reports— knowledge about Alzheimer’s will help people better understand how to deal with the disease.
Brenda Gaston is a member of the African American Alzheimer’s Alliance and her mother Versia Mack passed away with early onset dementia.
“It was hard in the beginning but once I got the information that I needed from the African American Alliance it makes such a big difference and it changed my whole attitude and persona towards her,” said Gaston. “It changed the way I talked to her. It changed the way I looked at her. It made it so much easier once I understood the process.”
Information Care Specialist for the African American Alzheimer’s Alliance, Michelle Lockhart says there is a need for this organization in Angelina County.
“African-Americans are twice as like to have Alzheimer’s as other individuals. We are trying to get the word out about Alzheimer’s and dementia, and to tear down walls for people that are reluctant to be diagnosed and get treatment,” Lockhart explained.
Lockhart says there is no specific age group targeted when it comes to Alzheimer’s, but usually the older population is greatly affected.
“It can start in different ways. It is different and varied in different people. It might be something as simple as forgetting someone’s name or where you placed your keys,” said Lockhart. “Then it could be so advanced that someone leaves to go to the store, and they don’t know where they are going or how to get to the store; or worse, how to get back home.”
“I think what people can do for themselves and their loved one is to get the information that you need in hand,” said Gaston. “Get information, so you can understand better what your loved one is going through, and it will help both of you.”
According to data published by the Alzheimer’s Association, African Americans are at a higher risk for hypertension. Studies show high blood pressure and high cholesterol can make an individual up to four times more likely to become demented. There are other genetic and environmental risk factors that contribute as well.
