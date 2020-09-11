East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices remain steady this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas.
It shows that hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all areas. In East and Central Texas, a few issues amounted to below-average yields for most hay producers, according to an AgriLife extension forage specialist.
Meantime in the north, central, and panhandle, we’re told that a cooler than average spring brought on a late start to many hay producers. Right now, it’s unclear what winter hay stands will look like. But this is causing demand to go up.
You can keep up to date on the local Ag News, just click over to ETXAgNews.com.