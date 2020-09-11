Firefighters, trucks deployed from Texas to combat California wildfires

Gov. Abbott announced Friday, “Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country, I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”