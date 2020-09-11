First Alert: Seasonal temperatures and rain possible this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - If you are heading out to any area high school football games tonight, you should be in good shape as the weather will fare much better than one week ago when many games had delays due to wet weather and lightning. While a few showers may be around during kickoff, I don’t foresee them disrupting games as we settle into a partly cloudy night with temperatures dropping into the 70′s.
With the stationary front more or less washing out of the atmosphere, we will see a drier start to the weekend as we will keep in a meager, 20% chance of rain on Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 90′s under partly sunny skies.
On Sunday, another cold front will approach, but it does not have much cool air behind it. As it moves through late in the day, we will have a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in our part of the state. While this will not warrant cancelling outdoor plans, you may want to have some alternate plans ready to go, just in case you find yourself underneath some rain on Sunday.
As we transition into next week, we will be turning our focus to the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression Nineteen heads for the northern Gulf coast.
This feature should draw in some deeper moisture, giving us enhanced rain chances by the middle of next week.
The added cloud cover and better rain chances throughout next week should hold daytime highs down into the middle-to-upper 80′s with lows in the lower 70′s.
Rainfall amounts look to average one-to-two inches between now and this time next week.
