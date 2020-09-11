First Alert: Seasonal temperatures and some showers on the menu this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The stationary front will more or less wash out of the atmosphere this weekend, which will lead to a drier start to the weekend as we will have a meager, 20% chance of rain on Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 90′s under partly sunny skies.
On Sunday, another cold front will approach, but it does not have much cool air behind it. As it moves through late in the day, we will have a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in our part of the state.
Tropical Depression Nineteen will move westward and will likely strengthen into a tropical storm next week before making landfall anywhere from Texas to the Florida panhandle, with a likely destination being near the Mississippi River.
While the track may be uncertain, I do believe we will see an influx of deep, tropical moisture, which will help enhance our rain chances by the middle of next week.
The added cloud cover and better rain chances throughout next week should hold daytime highs down into the middle-to-upper 80′s with lows in the lower 70′s.
Rainfall amounts look to average one-to-two inches between now and this time next week.
