Hemphill fire truck served at Ground Zero of 9/11 terrorist attack on World Trade Center

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A fire truck that was once deployed to Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center is now serving an East Texas community.
When you first hear these sirens and see the lights, they may just seem like any other, but if this rescue truck could talk it could give you a first-hand account of history.
“It’s really special to all of us,” said Hemphill Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jon Daffron.
About two years ago, the Hemphill Volunteer Fire Department in Sabine County sought to purchase a rescue truck to add to their fleet.
“The truck that we were actually looking at sold, and then this one come about,” Daffron said
Daffron said it was in great condition with a light and generator system they needed.
“We actually started purchasing it, and that’s when they actually told us it had been at Ground Zero for approximately 10 days,” he said.
These are the same sirens used by the Hampton Bays Fire Department in New York 19 years ago today at Ground Zero.
“They provided backup power and lightning for the rescue efforts,” Daffron said.
He said every September 11th, the Hemphill VFD puts the American flag above the truck to commemorate the day and those who sacrificed so much.
“We needed to have a special thing here especially with everything that happened there that day and with the Columbia Space Shuttle,” Daffron said. “We wanted another piece of history here in Sabine County.”
“We all really cherished that after we found out it was used in the recovery of 9/11” said Fire Chief Glen Chance.
Chance said they haven’t made many changes to it.
“They had a plaque on the side of it, but they took it off," Chance said. "But we had our sign guy make a plaque for everybody to remember this truck. We left the New York registration on it. We left their truck number and logos on the truck just to kind of borrow a little history on the truck.”
It is history that Daffron remembers as a junior at Hemphill High School 19 years ago.
“I was sitting in my AP English class," Daffron said. "Our theater arts teacher came running into the room telling us to turn on the TV, and we were under attack. We actually sat there and watched the second plane hit and watched the towers fall sitting in class.”
He said that makes having this rescue truck mean even more of an honor and a way to remember those who lost their lives that day and the days that followed.
“Everybody loves that we have the piece here that came from Ground Zero,” Daffron said. “It’s a really special place for us to have it here.”
The Hemphill Volunteer Fire Department says they also display the truck with the American flag at every Hemphill Hornet home football game.
